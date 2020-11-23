Tanvir confident he will play in LPL

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Sohail Tanvir is optimistic about playing in Lanka Premier League (LPL) after his second Covid-19 test conducted on Saturday.

Talking to media, the T20 specialist said he’s hopeful that his following test will come out negative.

Tanvir, 35, had tested positive on Friday after arriving in Sri Lanka to participate in their domestic T20 tournament. The star all-rounder went into 10-day isolation after the news.

The Rawalpindi-born cricketer has been signed by Kandy Tuskers for the first edition of the league. His return will be determined by the medical authorities in charge.

Tanvir said that he was shocked to find his test result positive as he did not have any symptoms.

The T20 tournament starts on November 26.

The head coach of the franchise, Hashan Tilakaratne, however, said that the team is looking for possible replacements after Tanvir tested positive.