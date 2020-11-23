Thousands march in Minsk

MINSK: Tens of thousands of Belarus opposition protesters took to the streets on Sunday, the latest large-scale rally against President Alexandre Lukashenko’s contested re-election.

For more than three months Belarus has been gripped by historic weekly opposition rallies following Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term in August, which Western governments have refused to recognise.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through different neighbourhoods in the capital Minsk on Sunday, chanting "Long live Belarus" and waving red and white flags of the opposition, an AFP reporter at the scene said.