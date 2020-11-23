Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced concern on Sunday that no major vaccine agreements had been struck yet for poorer nations, as a G20 summit ended with leaders pledging to ensure a fair distribution of Covid-19 jabs.

"We will now speak with (global vaccine alliance group) Gavi about when these negotiations will begin because I am somewhat worried that nothing has been done on that yet," Merkel told reporters in Berlin after the virtual G20 meeting. She noted that the European Union, the United States and other rich nations already had deals with pharmaceutical companies to secure doses of their potential Covid-19 vaccines.