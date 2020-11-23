Saudi Arabia confident of ‘friendly’ ties with Biden

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects no major change in its relationship with the US under Joe Biden, a senior official told CNN, despite the president-elect pledging to turn the kingdom into a "pariah".

Opec kingpin Saudi Arabia, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has appeared wary of Biden after he promised a stern stance against the kingdom for its human rights failings. But Adel al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, dismissed the notion. "We deal with the president of the United States as a friend, whether he’s Republican or Democrat," Jubeir told CNN, in an interview released over the weekend.

Saudi Arabia has largely escaped US censure under Trump, who along with his son-in-law Jared Kushner, has enjoyed a personal rapport with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler. Trump’s defeat leaves Prince Mohammed vulnerable to renewed scrutiny from the kingdom’s closest Western ally.