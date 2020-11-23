Donald Trump hit with new blow

A Pennsylvania judge on Saturday threw out Donald Trump’s claims of widespread electoral fraud there, dealing a new blow to the Republican’s bid to overturn his loss in the US presidential election.

The decision -- announced in a scathing judgment which excoriated the Trump team’s legal strategy -- paves the way for Pennsylvania to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory there, which is scheduled to take place on Monday.

With the clock ticking down to Biden’s January 20 inauguration, Trump’s team has focused on trying to stop battleground states from certifying election results, in addition to his numerous legal challenges that have so far failed.

Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his ruling that Trump’s team had presented "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations" in their complaints about mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

"In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state," Brann wrote. "Our people, laws, and institutions demand more."

Biden won the state-by-state Electoral College votes that ultimately decide who takes the White House by 306 to 232. The Electoral College is due to formally vote on December 14, with certifications to take place beforehand.

States’ certification of results of their popular votes is usually routine following a US presidential election. But Trump’s refusal to concede has complicated the process and drawn concerns that he could cause long-term damage to Americans’ trust in their voting system. Only a limited number of Republicans have so far recognized Biden as the winner and called on Trump to concede.

The Pennsylvania court ruling prompted a Republican senator from the state, Pat Toomey, to join those ranks, saying Biden "won the 2020 election and will become the 46th president of the United States."

"President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process," Toomey said in a statement that congratulated Biden while specifying he voted for Trump.