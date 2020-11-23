close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
AFP
November 23, 2020

Egypt actor in hot water after selfies with Israelis

World

AFP
November 23, 2020

Cairo: Egypt’s self-proclaimed superstar Mohamed Ramadan has sparked a heated political debate after snapping selfies with an Israeli singer and footballer.

Ramadan, a 32-year-old actor and rapper, boasts millions of followers in the Arab world, is a close friend of Morocco’s King Mohamed VI and the recipient of the 2019 All Africa Music Awards prize. On Saturday, the official Facebook page of the State of Israel in Arabic linked to the foreign ministry published a photo of Ramadan hugging Israeli singer Omer Adam on a Dubai rooftop.

The picture carried the caption "art always brings us together". A short video clip also surfaced on social networks showing Ramadan mingling with fans with the popular Jewish folk song "Hava Nagila" playing in the background.

