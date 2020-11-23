Sana Pirzada departs from supernatural horror with new Victorian legal thriller

Sana Pirzada has the workings of becoming a Stephen King, the notoriously prolific writer known for punching away at his typewriter, churning out book after book at break-neck speeds spanning the length and breadth of literary genres. Pirzada has managed this feat too: her third work — the 200-page Naomi Byron: A Victorian Legal Thriller — was written in just two months.

Naomi Byron, while a step away from her supernatural horror Vernon Hall and Other Stories, retains Pirzada’s familiar yet grimy Victorian-era English settings. According to the book blurb, the story focuses on a young woman — the eponymous Naomi Byron — who goes on trial at the Old Bailey for the murder of an esteemed Queen’s Counsel, Dominic Adler in 1863.

Naomi’s defence is led by a down-on-his-luck public defender Clyde Benedict, who, having lost his previous case of a falsely accused woman is eager to redeem himself and therefore embarks on a crusade to deliver Naomi justice.

Pirzada’s foray into legal thrillers isn’t an entirely unsurprising one. She is after all a barrister by profession, so the meticulous research came naturally to her. She went through many real cases from Old Bailey records and read lengthy past court proceedings.

“They were absolutely intriguing and gave me several ideas for the novel,” she says. “I have been reading a lot about Edward Marshall Hall, a famous QC in England in Edwardian times and read a lot about his trials and his revolutionary theatrics as a defence barrister. That really inspired me to write.”

Pirzada also channels Agatha Christie — not simply because a character in the book is named Agatha — she speaks fondly of her love for the writer’s Hercule Poirot stories. “The mystery element of course, came from Agatha Christie’s Poirot stories which I’m obsessed with.”

When asked if she sees herself in any of her characters, she said: “Naomi is the sort of person I would value in my life: imperfect yet someone with a heart of gold. Not materialistic at all and someone who has experienced struggles but someone who is giving nonetheless and whose soul I can connect with.”

Pirzada said of the public defender: “In many ways I am Clyde Benedict — I believe there are many issues within our own society pertaining to social justice, criminal justice, mental health of women and ideally I’d like to help make a difference. Moreover Clyde is emotional though as a barrister he ought to be more rational and that’s definitely me.”

Was she inspired by Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird — a Pulitzer Prize winning novel that has a strong social justice bent as well as a crusading lawyer? She said otherwise. She was however inspired by Dickens’ Bleak House.

Naomi Byron, too, has at its core a social justice focus, which the author feels very strongly about. She says: “There are so many aspects to social justice: prison reforms, conditions in orphanages and workhouses, poor conditions in lunatic asylums, lack of opportunities of poor children — these are the issues for which reforms took place in England in the 19th -20th century. We need similar revolutionary reforms in Pakistan.”

Naomi Byron was launched at a local hotel last week, in which Tara Uzra Dawood, the chief executive and founder of 786 Investments Ltd was the guest of honour. Dawood spoke highly of the author as well as her books, of which she said she was “hooked from the start”.

Pirzada then shared a brief presentation explaining the context of her book, key legal terminology as well as significant themes. Towards the end of the event, Pirzada then asked the audience to imagine they had travelled back in time to the Old Bailey in 1863 and were members of the gallery at the court. She then read out a chapter from her book and voiced four characters.