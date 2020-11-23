Govt urged to back disabled people’s right to furlough

LONDON: The government is being urged to strengthen disabled people’s right to furlough after new research showed many were being denied the right to work from home or be redeployed.

Charity Scope said a survey of more than 1,000 disabled adults had led to fears those most at risk from the coronavirus are being left with no choice but to keep working and risk their health or quit their jobs.

One in five respondents said they were left with no option but to continue going to their workplace or quit their job, almost as many had been refused a request to work from home, while one in 10 revealed they had been refused a request to be furloughed or be redeployed into another role.

James Taylor, executive director of strategy at Scope, said: “It’s a sad indictment of the attitudes and views towards disability that disabled people are being left with no other option but to quit their job so they can stay safe, or take their chances with a deadly virus. Disabled people’s rights to furlough must be strengthened.

“There is a wealth of evidence which shows many disabled people are bearing the brunt of this pandemic and it’s growing by the day. Two-thirds of all those who have died from coronavirus were disabled.

“Furlough is a vital safety net for disabled people who don’t feel safe in the workplace but whose jobs cannot be done from home. If it’s left down to employer discretion, there’s no guarantee disabled people who don’t feel safe will be able to get this protection.

“The government has pointed to existing equality legislation to provide this protection but our latest research shows this is not working.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “We understand how challenging the pandemic has been for disabled people.

“Employers must ensure the safety of those with disabilities when considering working arrangements, including whether work can be completed remotely, and it is for employers to decide whether to make use of the furlough scheme.

“The furlough scheme has protected 9.6 million jobs across the UK and supported some of the lowest paid in our society.”