Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A soldier embraced martyrdom, while four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan in the wee hours of Sunday, the Radio Pakistan reported quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted IBO on a terrorists’ hideout near Kaitu River, northwest of Spinwam, North Waziristan. As soon as troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire to flee from the area. However, all the terrorists were killed by security forces. During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Sadam embraced martyrdom, while two other soldiers got injured.