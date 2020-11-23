Three suspected TTP militants held in Karachi

KARACHI: Three suspected terrorists affiliated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested on Sunday in a joint operation carried out by the Sindh Rangers and police, Geo News reported quoting law enforcement agencies.

According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers, the terrorists belong to a proscribed TTP splinter group led by Qari Sa’ad Bilal alias Hummayun. The alleged terrorists were identified as Yaseen alias Qari, Ikramullah, and Muhammad Khalid alias Mansoor.

All three had recently returned from Afghanistan and confessed that they had been planning to launch a terrorist attack in the metropolis, said the spokesperson.

He added that one of the alleged terrorists, Yaseen, had previously carried out several subversive activities in Swat, while Muhammad Khalid had long been a close associate of Yaseen. The Rangers have handed over the three alleged terrorists to the police so legal proceedings could be initiated.