Polling wraps up peacefully in final GB constituency

GILGIT: The counting process had begun late on Sunday in the GB-3 constituency of Gilgit-Baltistan amid elaborate security arrangements as the polling process concluded without incident.

According to an official, the constituency has 41,360 registered voters for 73 polling stations. As many as 15 different political parties and independent candidates were contesting in GB-3. The polling process began at 8.00am and ended at 5.00pm without any breaks.

The administration deployed 1,754 police officials and civilian armed forces as well for the security purpose. During the polling, state media reported enthusiastic voters praising the management conducted by the Election Commission and the caretaker government.

Meanwhile, Caretaker GB Chief Minister Mir Afzal and Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shehbaz Khan visited different polling stations in GB-3. Talking to media at the Sultan Women polling station, they termed the election, “peaceful, free, fair and transparent”.

Elections in GB-3 had been postponed due to the sudden demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Syed Jafer Shah. The PTI has secured two-thirds majority in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly after six independent candidates on Friday had announced joining the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that seven candidates secured success in the Gilgit-Baltistan polls as an independent candidate and six of them have so far joined the PTI, giving the party the numbers it needs two-thirds majority of the 24 seats up for election. The House has a total 33 seats, with nine of them for reserved — six for women and three for technocrats.

The new induction rose the number of PTI members in the legislative assembly to 16, including the six independent candidates, besides also having the support of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), which also secured a seat during the polls.