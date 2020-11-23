Maryam still lying after grandmother’s death: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Coordination Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday alleged that the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is still telling lies at a time when her grandmother has died.

In a tweet, Shahbaz Gill while reacting to Maryam’s statement said the Peshawar rally was broadcast live from the personal Facebook account of Maryam for four hours and then she said she did not have internet. “Will an occasion ever come when you (Maryam) will not tell a lie,” Shahbaz Gill asked.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. Earlier, while talking to a private news channel, Gill said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an unnatural alliance, but they were only united to protect personal interests and agenda.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PDM was nothing except a campaign to protect corruption of its leadership.

He said people were not supporting the PDM’s narrative and they were avoiding attending public meetings of the opposition parties. He said the PDM’s political gathering in Peshawar totally failed.

The special assistant said the opposition leadership was pushing the people into death area for gaining their personal objectives because they do not care about the health and lives of people. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had made himself a fake custodian of democracy in the country these days as people are well aware about his father’s corruption.