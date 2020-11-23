Kabul rocket attacks death toll rises to 10

KABUL: The death toll in Saturday’s rocket attacks in Kabul has risen to 10, the First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Sunday, adding that 51 more were wounded in the attacks.

“The attacks will be investigated thoroughly,” Saleh said in a Facebook post after his daily meeting with security officials. He said that three brothers who were members of the security organizations were also killed in a magnetic IED blast in PD12 of Kabul. The Taliban denied involvement in the rocket attacks in Kabul. On Sunday also, two magnetic IED blasts happened in Kabul city in which one taxi driver was wounded, Kabul police said.

The first blast took place in Hese Awal-e-Khairkhana area in Kabul after a magnetic IEC which was placed in a taxi exploded and wounded the driver, Kabul police said, adding that “the wounded has been transferred to the hospital.” But the eyewitnesses said four people were wounded in the blast.