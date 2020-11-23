PTI wins GBA-3 election

GILGIT: Unofficial results of GBA-3 constituency of Gilgit-Baltistan show that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Syed Sohail Abbas has won with 6,873 votes, while independent candidate Dr Iqbal remained at second position with 4,678 votes. Election on the Gilgit-Baltistan constituency GBA-3 was postponed due to the death of PTI candidate Jaffar Shah. A total of 73 polling stations were set up for polling on Sunday, Geo News reported. The total number of candidates who contested in the constituency was 21, while 41,360 voters were registered.

Facemasks were also provided to all polling staff, security personnel and voters in view of the coronavirus situation. According to the orders of the Election Commission, carrying a mobile phone inside the polling station was completely banned.