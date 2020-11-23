125 ICT schools sealed in two months

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has sealed as many as 125 educational institutes across the city after reporting some 388 COVID-19 positive cases among the students and staff during the last two months.

The ICT staff along with health teams was ensuring the implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures at schools, colleges, and universities to keep the virus at bay, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told this agency.

"We are vigilant to protect our children and people cooperation was crucial to battle the second wave of coronavirus," he said. "We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19," he urged the masses to strictly adhere to anti-coronavirus guidelines.

To a query, he said the cases in the federal capital were skyrocketed and some 100-150 cases were being reported on a daily basis. As per current figures, over 4000 active COVID-19 cases in the federal capital and over 270 have died so far while more than 30 patients were on the ventilators, he added. “We are back to July situation and sectors including I-8, G-6, G-9, and G-10 are the COVID-19 hotspots,” he remarked.