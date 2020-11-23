PDM endangering lives by holding ‘jalsas’ amid corona threat: Firdous Ashiq Awan

GUJRANWALA: Punjab chief minister’s special assistant on information and culture Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the PDM is playing with the lives of the people by holding ‘jalsas’ despite a serious threat of COVID-19.

She said this while addressing the PTI workers here. The government is not afraid of PDM’s campaign, but it is a time to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should make efforts in saving the lives of citizens instead of putting masses lives at stake. She further said in Gujranwala only one family has occupied the local politics for long but the PTI government would get rid of family politics in the city. She said the decision of chief minister to celebrate Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen week was welcomed by every sect. On the violation of SOPs, she said, “I am sorry our workers also ignored corona SOPs”. These SOPs must be strictly followed by everyone including government and the opposition, she added.