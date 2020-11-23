France to punish ‘eco-cide’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: France will make serious intentional damage to the environment punishable by up to 10 years in prison as part of planned "eco-cide" law, government ministers said in remarks published on Sunday.
The law was one recommendation from a Citizens’ Convention for the Climate, a group created by the government a year ago, bringing together 150 people from the French population to discuss the environment.
An "eco-cide" offence would be sanctioned by up to 4.5 million euros ($5.3 million) in fines or up to 10 years in prison in cases of "intentional violation" of environmental laws, Justice Minister Eric Dupont-Moretti and Ecological Transition Minister Barbara Pompili told the JDD weekly.