close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
November 23, 2020

Angela Merkel

World

AFP
November 23, 2020

Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced concern on Sunday that no major vaccine agreements had been struck yet for poorer nations, as a G20 summit ended with leaders pledging to ensure a fair distribution of Covid-19 jabs.

"We will now speak with (global vaccine alliance group) Gavi about when these negotiations will begin because I am somewhat worried that nothing has been done on that yet," Merkel told reporters in Berlin after the virtual G20 meeting. She noted that the European Union, the United States and other rich nations already had deals with pharmaceutical companies to secure doses of their potential Covid-19 vaccines.

Latest News

More From World