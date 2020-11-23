tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden will name on Tuesday the first picks to be part of his administration, his chief of staff said, even as Donald Trump continues to evoke unsubstantiated fraud and to insist he defeated the Democrat.
That announcement underscored Biden’s preparations to assume the presidency in January despite Trump’s moves -- efforts increasingly seen as futile even by many Republicans -- to try to undo the results of the November 3 vote.