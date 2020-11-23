close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
Repair the road

Newspost

 
November 23, 2020

The road that connect Awaran to Turbat is completely damaged and broken. The authorities concerned are not bothering to repair it. The former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, had announced to build the road from Awaran to Turbat. However, the project remained idle for a long time. The authorities should have a look at this broken road and must take steps for its timely repair.

Kamran KB

Awaran

