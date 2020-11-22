Hackers target Manchester United: club

Ag AFP

LONDON: Cybercriminals targeted Manchester United’s IT systems in a “sophisticated” hacking operation, the club said.

“The club has taken swift action to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption,” it said in a statement late Friday.

All “critical systems” required for games to take place at Old Trafford were secure, the statement said, adding Saturday’s game against West Bromwich Albion would go ahead as planned.