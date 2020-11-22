Tens of thousands attend funeral prayers for Khadim Rizvi

LAHORE: Tens of thousands of mourners reciting durood and chanting slogans of Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah converged at the historical Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday morning to offer funeral prayers for Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Ameer Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

The funeral prayers were also attended by noted religious scholars representing all Islamic schools of thought coming from all over the country besides the noted political figures. Qul will be held at 9pm today at Data Darbar.