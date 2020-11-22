Marriyum slams PM’s policies

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb held Imran Khan's criminal negligence and irresponsible policies responsible for the destruction and disastrous state of affairs in Pakistan. Responding to Imran's statement, Marriyum said the people of Pakistan are suffering unprecedented crisis of sugar, flour, electricity, gas and medicines for Imran's reckless policies which had taken away people's livelihood and put them in a position that they are struggling to feed themselves and their families.