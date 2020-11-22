Gas ‘discovery’ through water well in RY Khan

By munawar

LAHORE: It was a pleasant surprise for a resident of Rahim Yar Khan when he found gas bursting out of well that had been dug out for taping underground water. Instead of freshwater, an odorless air was oozing out and when a person lit up a matchstick, it instantly caught fire, said Muhammad Asghar, a resident of Kot Karam Khan, Jamaldin Wali, Tehsil and District Rahim Yar Khan, 580km from here. “We have informed local police and administration about 'discovery' of inflammable gas”, he said, adding: “teams of relevant departments including district administration, police and Sui Gas Department visited the area. It has been confirmed that this gas is not a kind of leakage from underground pipeline.” Rather, he said, most probably gas is present underground naturally as per initial assessment. He said that a team would reach the site soon to further ascertain origin of gas and asses possibility of extracting it, if any. He recalled that he wanted to install a hand pump for fetching groundwater for domestic use. When the labour finished installing metal pipe with a hole that was dug to obtain water, we were surprised to find discovery of gas.