Marriyum slams Imran’s reckless policies

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb held Imran Khan's criminal negligence and irresponsible policies responsible for the destruction and disastrous state of affairs in Pakistan.

Responding to Imran's statement, Marriyum said the people of Pakistan are suffering unprecedented crisis of sugar, flour, electricity, gas and medicines for Imran's reckless policies which had taken away people's livelihood and put them in a position that they are struggling to feed themselves and their families.

Marriyum said, “The fall of Kashmir is another result of Imran's reckless policies. It was Imran's policies that brought Pakistan's growth rate crashing from 5.8 to minus 0.4. The nation is drowning in the massive debt taken by Imran's reckless policies. Imran’s policies not only gagged media and freedom of expression in the country, but also made Pakistan one of the most dangerous places for journalists.”

The Rs 126 billion worth of potholes and dead buses were a living proof of Imran's reckless policies, she said. The former Information Minister said Imran's ploy of using COVID-19 won't stop PDM's public meetings. “The public meeting will be held, come what may, on the scheduled date, time and venue with all precautions required.” Marriyum said Imran's reckless policies had made the nation restless and people want Imran out of power. “It is time for Imran to get rest.”