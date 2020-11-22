Law will take its course if opp holds rally in Punjab: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said if the opposition held a rally in Punjab, the law would defiantly take its course.

She said coronavirus was a reality which was affecting human health everywhere. She said precautionary measures were being taken all over the world to protect the masses from the virus.

She said the opposition should work for implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent corona instead of holding rallies, she said. The opposition had put people’s lives at stake, she added.

These views were expressed by Dr Firdous while addressing the ceremony organised for the destitute and helpless children of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau at Governor House on Saturday in connection with Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH) week.

She said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for mankind and specially in caring for children as he taught how to treat them. She said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was always very kind and affectionate to children and loved them and treated them with immense kindness and gentleness.

She said Ch Muhammad Sarwar had followed the blissful way of life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by hosting the destitute children from Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. She said the services of the Punjab governor for the disenfranchised strata were commendable.

Dr Firdous said that under the leadership of Usman Buzdar, the government was taking every possible measure to provide safe heaven to destitute, neglected, abused and runaway children.

Besides providing shelter, the government was also focusing to make them useful and productive members of the society.

Dr Firdous said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was following the guiding principles of the state of Madina and endeavouring to bring improvement in the socio-economic system of Pakistan. She mentioned that the government wanted to establish a state where the rights of the poor, destitute, orphans and widows, etc. were safeguarded. She maintained that a number of welfare-oriented projects had been launched for the betterment and welfare of people of the province.

Dr Firdous said coronavirus was not differentiating between the opposition and the government. She said that the Child Protection Bureau was a blessing for the needy children. She maintained that the Bureau was playing an important role in education and training of children.

She said that children were the hope and future of the nation, adding that the state would be the guardian of deserving children.

She said that opposition was doing politics only for face-saving despite the fact that the second wave of the coronavirus was lethal. “Your life is more important than politics,” she stressed.

She said that the implementation on SOPs would not be possible in public gatherings of opposition. If people’s lives would be at stake, then the government would take strict legal action,” she said. In the end,

Dr Firdous along with the governor distributed gift hampers among children and also played cricket with them.