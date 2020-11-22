COVID-19, Sanjrani, Asad Qaisar discuss parliamentary sessions

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser exchanged views on parliamentary matters in the backdrop of the coronavirus and the related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The two leaders met here and expressed satisfaction over the steps taken in relation to the virus. They will meet again on Wednesday to deliberate on meetings of the parliamentary standing committees as well as the legislatures and regarding consultations with parliamentary leaders of the parties in the two chambers.

According to the Senate Secretariat, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that as always there was perfect cooperation between the two houses even in this difficult situation and the future course of action would be decided by mutual consent and consultation.