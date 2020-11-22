Media cricket gala held

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Media Cricket Gala was held here at Bhutto Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Gala was sponsored by Q marketing and ‘Property Ideas’ made all arrangements, says a press release.

Renowned personalities from print as well as electronic media participated in the gala and made it a memorable event.

The Assistant Director of Capital Development Authority (CDA) also participated in the event. Refreshments were arranged by Q Marketing and Agency 17. A large number of people encouraged the players with clapping and slogans during the event.

The chief guest of the event was Ziaullah Qazi, who gave away cash prizes and trophy to the winning and runner up teams.