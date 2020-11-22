Sensing he’s losing power, PM started worrying about COVID-19: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party parliamentary leader in Senate Sherry Rehman Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had started worrying about COVID-19 in the pretext of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies.

“After sensing and realising that he was losing the power, the prime minister started talking about the seriousness of coronavirus,” she said while responding to a tweet of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The premier had accused the PDM of playing with the lives of people by holding rallies amidst coronavirus pandemic.