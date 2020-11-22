Jobless man ends life by hanging himself from tree

A young man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree in the outskirts of the city on Saturday apparently over unemployment.

The body of the man, identified as 28-year-old Jamil, son of Siddiq, was found hanging from a tree within the Memon Goth police remits.

Responding to information, police and rescuers reached the area and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Station House Officer Khalid Abbasi. while quoting the findings of the initial investigation, said that the man had been unemployed and mentally depressed for several months.

He said Jamil was unmarried and he on Saturday hanged himself with a help of a rope from a tree near his residence in Memon Goth. Further investigations are underway.