Two injured in mugging bids

A man and a teenage boy were wounded on Saturday for offering resistance in separate incidents of attempted mugging while a toddler was shot and injured in Landhi.

Wasim, 38, son of Dildar, was injured in a firing incident near Haji Camp in Timber Market within the remits of the Napier police station. He was moved to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medical treatment.

Police said he was shot by muggers when he put up resistance during the mugging bid. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

In another mugging bid, a teenage boy, Sarwar, son of Amin, was wounded in Orangi Town when robbers shot him for offering resistance. The incident took place within the limits of the Manghopir police station.

The teenager was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Further investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, a toddler was injured in a firing incident that took place in the Future Morr area in Landhi. The one-year-old injured boy, Ahmed, son of Dur, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police said the nature of the incident is yet to be ascertained while doctors termed the toddlerâ€™s condition critical.