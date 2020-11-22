Bar council warns of approaching court if PIDA ordinance not withdrawn

The Sindh Bar Council on Saturday expressed its disappointment at the promulgation of a presidential ordinance to form the Pakistan Island Development Authority Ordinance to develop cities on off-shore islands of the province of Sindh and Balochistan.

SBC Vice Chairman Syed Haider Imam Rizvi and other members said that by promulgation of the presidential ordinance, the federal government had taken control of specified areas including the islands of Bundal and Dingi in complete violation of the law.

The SBC was of the view that the promulgation of the ordinance was absolutely against the fundamental rights, including the rights to life, security and liberty, the right to equal treatment before the law and the right to be treated in accordance with the law.

The bar council also expressed its grave concern over what is said the illegal and unlawful manner through which the federal government usurped the internal and territorial waters of Sindh.

It said the presidential ordinance was against the basic principles of federal democracy, rule of law and constitutionalism.

The SBC demanded that the federal government immediately withdraw the ordinance and resolved that if the ordinance was not withdrawn, it shall challenge the same before a competent court of law and shall take every step to end the lawless impunity with which the ordinance was issued by the federal government.