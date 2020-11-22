Protest staged against â€˜fake encounterâ€™

Residents of Scheme 33 staged a protest on Friday against police officials of the Sohrab Goth police station for arresting their loved one after an allegedly fake police encounter.

The protesters included family members of two suspects, Shan Ahmed and Omar Hayar, whom the Sohrab Goth police claimed to have arrested after an exchange of fire. The protest was held outside the SSP office.

The protesters claimed that police had implicated their relatives in a fake encounter case. They appealed to the higher authorities to intervene and punish the police personnel involved in what they called unlawful arrests.