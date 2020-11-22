Sindh reports highest Covid-19 infection rate yet as 17 more die

Seventeen more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,199 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,816 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 11,537 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,199 people, or 10.4 per cent â€” highest yet â€” of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 1,883,799 tests, which have resulted in 162,227 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent.

He said that 13,886 patients are currently under treatment: 13,333 in self-isolation at home, nine at isolation centres and 544 at hospitals, while 477 patients are in critical condition, of whom 62 are on life support.

He added that 382 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 145,525, which shows the recovery rate has fallen to 89.7 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,199 fresh cases of Sindh, 859 (or 72 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 247 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District South, 233 from District East, 133 from District West, 109 from District Korangi, 105 from District Central and 32 from District Malir.

As for the other divisions of the province, Hyderabad has reported 189 new cases, Jamshoro 36, Dadu 18, Tando Mohammad Khan 13, Kambar nine, Ghotki six, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur five each, Sanghar three, Shikarpur and Thatta two each, and Badin, Khairpur, Matiari, Naushehroferoze and Umerkot one each, he added.

The chief executive urged the people of the province to keep their hands clean by frequently washing them with soap and water or using a hand sanitiser, to wear a mask when they leave the house and to avoid shaking hands with others to keep themselves safe.