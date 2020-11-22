‘Mehfil-e-Naat’ held at Police Line

Rawalpindi : A ‘Mehfil-e-Naat’ was arranged at Police line headquarters on Saturday, following the directions of Punjab government to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to check spread of COVID-19. A large number of police officers and personnel attended the ‘Milad’ with great interest and passion.

The ‘Milad’ was started with the recitation of holy Quran followed by ‘Naat’.

Addressing on the occasion City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis highlighted teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and threw light on different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"By following ‘sunnah’ of Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can succeed in this world and life after death,” he remarked.

At the end, special ‘dua’ was offered for development and prosperity of the country and whole Muslim Ummah.