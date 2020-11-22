close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 22, 2020

Enmity claims 2 lives in Swat

Peshawar

MINGORA: Two persons were killed when gunmen opened fire on a car near the old bus terminal here on Saturday.

Rahimabad Police said that unknown attackers opened indiscriminate firing on a car near the old bus terminal in the city.

They said that two persons identified as Sher Alam and Karim Khan, residents of Shamozai Barikot who were travelling in the car, were killed on the spot.

The dead were shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital. The motive behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity.

