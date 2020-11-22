Chicken rate hits all-time high in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The prices of indigenous and farm-grown alive chickens have jumped to an ever high in the local markets during the last couple of days.

“We have recorded the highest-ever price of farms’ and indigenous chickens as these birds are being sold at Rs260 per kg and Rs600 per kg alive, respectively, in the markets,” Mohammad Azam, a chicken seller, told reporters here on Saturday. He said the price of chicken jumped to such a record high in the history of the country since November 17, following the government opened its borders with Afghanistan and chicken which was mostly brought into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Punjab was exported there.

“There are two reasons, which caused such an increase in chicken prices as poultry farmers in Mansehra didn’t hatch eggs during this season because of coronavirus and also it is being exported across the border,” said Azam.

Another chicken seller said the shortage of farm-grown chicken also caused a huge increase in the price of indigenous chicken as it was never sold beyond Rs400 per kg alive in the local markets.

The price of eggs has also increased in the local markets since the last couple of weeks and according to the rate issued by the poultry association in Punjab, it was being sold at Rs174 per dozen.

“If government wants to bring stability in the prices of chicken and eggs, it should devolve the price setting mechanism as currently the poultry association in Punjab determines rates of these products even for Mansehra, which is known countywide for its huge production,” he said.