School closed due to corona cases

LANDIKOTAL: A school in Landikotal subdivision of Khyber district was closed down on Saturday after a teacher and two students tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner of Landikotal, Muhammad Imran Yousafzai, told this scribe that they have sealed a Baitul Maal school being run by the federal government.

The official said the school would remain closed at least for one week. He urged citizens to use masks and cooperate with the health staff.