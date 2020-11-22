Prof Fatehur Rahman’s death widely condoled

PESHAWAR: The death of Professor Fatehur Rahman, former chairman of Political Science Department and later of International Relations department at the University of Peshawar, is being widely condoled.He died a few days ago. His contribution in the field of education has been praised by teachers and students. He headed two departments, political science and international relations, and left his mark as a teacher and administrator. Nasreen Ghufran, a senior member of the faculty at the University of Peshawar, paid him tributes in the following words. “He was a gentle soul with a beautiful sense of humour and abundance of patience. I never saw him both as my teacher and later head losing his cool and composure.