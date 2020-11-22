4,000 cops deployed for security of PDM rally

PESHAWAR: Over 4,000 policemen have been deployed for security as opposition parties are holding a massive rally in the provincial capital today even though the district administration has refused permission for the event due to the spread of Covid-19.

The security has been put on high alert for the event in the wake of recent threat alerts that terrorists may target political and religious figures in Peshawar and Quetta. An official of the capital city police said over 4,000 policemen would maintain law and order on the occasion.

The road to the venue is likely to be closed late Saturday for security reasons by placing containers on it.

“We have made a comprehensive security plan for the event. The road to the venue will be closed late Saturday night while alternative arrangements will be made to ensure smooth flow of traffic,” Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur told The News. A special control room headed by Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Mansoor Aman has been set up for security of the event.

According to an official, search and strike operations were accelerated in the last few weeks in Peshawar to ensure peaceful holding of the event. The official said over 4500 suspects were rounded up in the search operations for various violations and carrying weapons without license.

The district administration has refused permission to the opposition parties for the rally due to the increase in the Covid-19 cases. The opposition leadership, however, refused to postpone or cancel the event.