Heskey backs Leicester to challenge Liverpool for title

LONDON: Emile Heskey believes Leicester are genuine Premier League title contenders and backed them to threaten Liverpool’s crown.

The former England international’s former clubs meet at Anfield today (Sunday) in the latest test of the Foxes’ credentials. Leicester have won six straight games in all competitions — having also beaten Manchester City 5-2 in September — after bouncing back from last season’s final-day disappointment of missing out on the top four.

Liverpool’s title defence has them a point behind the Foxes, top of the Premier League heading into the weekend, and Heskey expects Brendan Rodgers’ side to last the course. “They are true title contenders and I don’t really see them falling away too much, unlike last season,” the former striker told the PA news agency.

“Brendan will understand why they fell away last season and how to rectify it. They dropped out of the top four then so they would love to stay in there and that’s going to be their aim. They’re in a better place than last year. Even the manager is in a better place to understand the players in the long term. Results are all over the place so it’s difficult to say who is going to challenge. I still think Manchester City but Leicester have got the best chance to win the league...”

Heskey moved to Anfield from Leicester in 2000 for £11 million.