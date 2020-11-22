Without gas

With the arrival of winter, residents of Hyderabad have to deal with the problems created by the shortage of gas. It is unfortunate that in today’s world where countries are making the most of technological innovations, our country doesn’t even have the basic resources.

In order to deal with gas shortage, residents have to use gas cylinders which are not only expensive but are also more prone to explosions. The government needs to look into this matter and take steps to solve our problem in a timely manner.

Shaman Otho Mohranvi

Hyderabad