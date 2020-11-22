TLP chief Khadim Rizvi laid to rest in Lahore

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi was laid to rest here on Saturday, Geo News reported.

Funeral prayers were offered at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground attended by thousands of his supporters. The prayers were led by Saad Hussain Rizvi, his son.

Saad, who had till now served as the deputy secretary-general of the TLP, was also nominated on the occasion as the new chief of the party by its high council. He took oath as the new emir of the TLP. TLP had emerged as the fifth-largest party in Pakistan in terms of votes cast in the 2018 elections. The TLP leader had passed away on Thursday after suffering from a fever in his last days. He had complained about the fever as he led a large protest at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange a few days ago, his family had confirmed.

Rizvi had been at his madressah on Lahore’s Multan Road when his health worsened. He was first taken to the Farooq Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, and then to Sheikh Zayed Hospital where his death was confirmed.