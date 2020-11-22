No travel over Christmas

WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday warned Poles against any travel over the Christmas period, as he announced that most coronavirus restrictions would be extended but shops would re-open.

"Please do not plan any trips," Morawiecki said at a press conference, adding that the government was looking at ways of imposing movement restrictions.

Morawiecki said theatres, bars and restaurants would remain closed until after Christmas, and schools would continue to be on distance learning.

"The situation is still very serious," he said, voicing concern about Poland’s high death rate but pointing out that the number of new cases had stabilised.

The health ministry on Saturday reported 574 deaths over 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 13,288.