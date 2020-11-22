Frenchman gets 25-year jail term for killing wife

VESOUL, France: A French court on Saturday sentenced Jonathann Daval to 25 years in prison for killing his wife and then burning her body, in a case that shocked the country.

The 36-year-old Frenchman was impassive as the verdict was read out. Earlier, he had said "Sorry, Sorry" in the dock, looking towards his wife´s parents.

Prosecutors had asked for a life sentence calling the 2017 murder "an almost perfect conjugal crime."

Daval finally confessed to beating his wife to death and burning her body in the woods after initially reporting her missing.