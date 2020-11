Diana’s brother says BBC interview probe is limited

LONDON: Princess Diana’s brother has criticised as limited a BBC probe into claims his sister was tricked into an explosive interview in which she spoke about her crumbling marriage.

Prince William, Diana’s eldest son, had welcomed the investigation into the 1995 interview, saying it "should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."

But Diana’s brother Charles Spencer tweeted late on Friday that he was "not at all satisfied with the parameters" of the probe into the interview by BBC journalist Martin Bashir for the "Panorama" programme.

Spencer has alleged Bashir showed him faked documents about how Diana’s staff were betraying her, how her husband was cheating and how she was being spied upon, to convince his sister to grant the interview.

The BBC announced on Wednesday the immediate start of an investigation led by Lord Dyson, a former senior British judge, into the events surrounding the interview.

Spencer questioned the scope of the enquiry, saying Dyson should "be free to examine every aspect of this matter, from 1995 to today, as he sees fit".

Prince Harry, William’s younger brother who is currently in California, has not publicly commented on the investigation.

The probe will focus on Bashir, who has been accused of using underhand means of convincing Diana to speak to him.

It will also consider mocked-up bank statements detailing purported payments from the one of Spencer’s former employees to members of the royal staff.