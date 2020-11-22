Central Punjab secure huge lead over Sindh

KARACHI: Central Punjab secured a huge 175-run lead when after dismissing Sindh for 174 they posted 349-7 on the second day of their sixth round three-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) here at TMC Ground on Saturday.

Mohammad Akhlaq, who was not out on 75 on Friday, went on to score 176. He hit 14 sixes and seven fours in his 217-ball epic knock. Akhlaq scored 190 for the opening stand with Mohammad Imran who belted 74 off 104 balls, striking six fours. Abubakar Khan made 46 not out off 76 balls, smacking five fours.

Spinners Mohammad Asghar and Hassan Khan got three wickets each.

Sindh were 124-2 in their second innings at stumps. They still need 50 more runs to clear the first innings deficit.

At SBP Ground, after gaining a 90-run lead Balochistan were 99-9 in their second innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for an overall lead of 189.

Nasir Khan and Taimur Khan made 25 runs each.

Spinner Asif Afridi got 4-6 in 14.4 overs. Earlier, in response to Balochistan’s first innings total of 225 all out, KP were folded for 135 after resuming the day at 34 without loss. Sarwar Afridi scored 33. Gohar Faiz picked 5-27, while Akhtar Shah claimed 3-63.

At KCCA Stadium, after being forced to follow on, Northern were 67-2 in their second innings against Southern Punjab.

Earlier, in response to Southern Punjab’s first innings total of 325-5 Northern perished for 160 in 61.1 overs. Taimur Sultan scored 44 off 90 balls, which contained four fours and one six. Kashif Iqbal managed 23 off 75 balls, striking two fours. Ali Usman got 4-58 while Mohammad Irfan picked 3-40.