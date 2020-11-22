Lahore Division mas-wrestling trials today

LAHORE: The Lahore Division mas-wrestling trials will be held on Sunday (today) at National Weightlifting Club at 12 noon.

The trials for male wrestlers will be conducted in 60kg, 70kg, 80kg, 90kg, 105kg, 125kg and 125+kg weight categories and for female wrestlers in 55kg, 65kg, 75kg, 85kg, 85+kg categories.

Former international Akeel Javed Butt will conduct trials of Lahore team for the National Mas Wrestling Championship.

The 4th Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling Championship will be held at Sports Ground, Multan, from December 4 to 6.