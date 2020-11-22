close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 22, 2020

Lahore Division mas-wrestling trials today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 22, 2020

LAHORE: The Lahore Division mas-wrestling trials will be held on Sunday (today) at National Weightlifting Club at 12 noon.

The trials for male wrestlers will be conducted in 60kg, 70kg, 80kg, 90kg, 105kg, 125kg and 125+kg weight categories and for female wrestlers in 55kg, 65kg, 75kg, 85kg, 85+kg categories.

Former international Akeel Javed Butt will conduct trials of Lahore team for the National Mas Wrestling Championship.

The 4th Kyrgyz Ambassador National Mas-Wrestling Championship will be held at Sports Ground, Multan, from December 4 to 6.

Latest News

More From Sports