Hamid to compete in ITF Seniors World Championships

KARACHI: Former Davis Cup captain Hamid ul Haq is to participate in ITF Seniors World Team & Individual Championships to be held in Umag, Croatia, in June 2021.

"It was scheduled this year in May in Boca Raton & Palm Beach Gardens, USA. I went there for participation but it got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic," said Hamid while talking to 'The News'.

He added that he was stuck there for quite some time but now he is back in Islamabad and will go to play this event next year. The team championship is scheduled from June 6-11 and the individual championships will be held from June 12-19.