All-conquering Lyon women lose air of invincibility

PARIS: The Lyon team that has dominated women´s football in France and in Europe in recent years was brought back down to earth on Friday as a 1-0 loss away to rivals Paris Saint-Germain ended a run of 73 matches without defeat.

Lyon have won the Champions League in each of the last five years and have been French champions in 14 consecutive seasons, but this result allowed PSG to replace them at the top of the table.

French international striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored the only goal of a game played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes, usually reserved for the PSG men´s team.

PSG were the last team to beat Lyon in any competition when they won 1-0 in the French Cup final in May 2018, with Katoto also scoring the only goal on that occasion.

The team from the capital go a point clear at the top from Lyon, who had won all eight previous matches this season despite being without 2018 Ballon d´Or winner Ada Hegerberg, as the Norwegian striker recovers from a tibia stress fracture.

Lyon had been unbeaten in 80 domestic league games. The last team to beat them there was also PSG, also by a 1-0 margin, in December 2016.